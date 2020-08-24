Nenagh residents due to meet Tipperary County Council over controversial houses

Residents from a housing estate in Tipperary are due to meet Tipperary County Council officials this morning morning over controversial plans to build social houses in their estate.

The council plans to build 12 social houses on green areas in Cormack Drive, Nenagh, but residents protested at the entrance to the site last week after it emerged that contractors had gone on site.

The residents claimed they were told work would start in mid-September. The council later acknowledged that the residents had been given the wrong start date.

The residents called off their protest after Nenagh Municipal District Council cathaoirleach Cllr Seamus Morris secured this morning's meeting on foot of what was said to be new evidence that the council and the residents had agreement dating back to 1984 that no further houses would be built in the estate.

The residents maintain that they have found seven references to such an agreement in the council's own files.

An assurance had been give that no machinery will enter Cormac Drive until after this Monday's meeting.

The residents are scheduled to hold a protest meeting outside the Civic Offices on Limerick Road, Nenagh, while the meeting is taking place.