Tipperary farmers urged to take part in online Smart Farming session

Smart Farming, the voluntary resource efficiency programme, run by the Irish Farmers’ Association in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency, will host an online farm talk this Friday, August 28, at www.smartfarming.ie

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the online format would give people the opportunity to play back the demonstrations, while allowing them to capture a variety of sustainable practices from across the country and display them on our Smart Farming website.

Speakers and demonstration videos include:

- Tommy Boland from UCD, demonstrating the work that is taking place on multispecies swards on the Devenish Farm

- Mark Plunkett from Teagasc, showing us the benefits of low emission slurry spreading in Moorepark for efficient nutrient application

- Ailbhe Douglas and Cormac Mc Conigley from LAWPRO, and Peter Comer from Teagasc, showing some of the work that is happening in the ASSAP programme along water courses

- Donal Sheehan, a dairy farmer from Cork, demonstrating how he manages his dairy farm for biodiversity gains through the work of the Bride Project.

Mary Frances Rochford, Environmental Protection Agency programme manager, said: “This event focuses on practical sustainability actions that farmers can take to have a positive impact on both their farms and local environment. The Smart Farming programme promotes and supports actions to reduce farm emissions and their impacts. We call on the farming community and agri-business to increase the implementation of these sustainable practices”.

Paul O’Brien, Smart Farming’s programme Leader said: “We have really interesting speakers lined up for the virtual farm talk. I’d like to thank each of them and their background support for making their sites and expertise available to share the latest sustainability research contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals. The demonstrations will be on www.smartfarming.ie on Friday, and we are encouraging farmers to log on to learn something new”.

Any questions or feedback can be sent to smartfarming@ifa.ie