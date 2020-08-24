Tipperary courts: District court is set to return to Thurles

Thurles District Court sittings will return to the town’s courthouse from September, the Courts Service has announced.

he court sitting has been held in Nenagh, along with Tipperary Town sittings, since the lockdown was announced in March.

Tipperary Court sittings will continue in Nenagh for the time being.

The Courts Service has said that business must be conducted in accordance with public health guidelines, which means changes will be necessary.

The numbers that may be present in court venues will be limited to the number that can be safely accommodated in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Accordingly, court business will be allocated specific time slots.

Call over lists will be introduced to schedule specific times for cases requiring full hearings. This will include virtual call over lists where appropriate.

On any day where the numbers attending the court venue are likely to exceed the number that can be safely accommodated in accordance with social distancing guidelines, those persons not necessary to the conduct of cases will be requested to leave.

The principle that the administration of justice be conducted in public will be upheld by the right of the Press to attend court.

Those attending court are requested to observe public health guidelines regarding social distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and use of face coverings while in the court venue.

Cases standing adjourned due to Covid 19 will resume from September 1. Relevant court users will be notified by the Courts Service or their solicitors or the relevant prosecutor of the date and time when they will be required to re-attend court.

The conduct of court business will be constantly reviewed in line with public health guidelines and any changes will be notified to court users.