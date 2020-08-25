Irish Water warn water supply disruptions may arise in mid-Tipperary due to high winds last night

Customers supplied from the Galtee Regional Water Supply Scheme in mid-Tipperary may experience intermittent supply disruption in the coming days due to the effects of high winds and heavy rainfall overnight.

Areas affected include Emly, Lattin, Cullen, parts of Cashel and surrounding areas.

Crews from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore production at the water treatment plant following a power loss overnight. Heavy rainfall has also impacted on production capacity at the plant which may lead to intermittent supply outages.

In the meantime tankers will be in place in Emly, Cullen, Kilross and Deerpark Nursing Home. Irish Water would like to remind the public to adhere to all public health advice in relation to social distancing when collecting water from the tanker.

Further updates will be available on the Irish Water website, water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a supply outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.