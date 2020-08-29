Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Murphy's Pharmacy, Main St Templemore require a pharmacist technician and a front of shop assistant. Previous experience required. To apply please forward a CV and cover letter to templemore@canddmedicalgroup.com Close of entries September 9, 2020.

• A qualified plumber is wanted for work in the Munster region. Immediate start. Gas qualifications would be an advantage. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Applegreen require food managers for the deli and Burger King outlets at their Birdhill site. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Rockwell College require full time residence day support staff. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Experienced rigid drivers are required for multi drop deliveries. Full time positions. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 36 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all roles.