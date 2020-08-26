Cahir Castle's 'Tell it on Stone' competition got a great response throughout Tipperary

There was a wonderful response for the Heritage Week project “Tell it on Stone”. There were entries from all age groups and the winners were contacted on the last day of Heritage Week which was last Sunday, August 23. Entrants were asked pick a theme/ category based on the letters in the word Cahir and there were two prizes of €50 per category in the form of One for All vouchers.

Prizes winners were:

In category C for CAHIR was a very pretty and detailed image of CAHIR CASTLE and the River Suir by Lorraine O’Connor and a HERRON painting that was a well thought out idea by 11-year-old Roise Curtin, this stunning bird often seen standing in the weir or on the walls of the castle

In category A for ANIMATE was SYLVESTER by Olive Dowling – Well done to Nanny Olive for getting stuck in and really embracing this fun category of this Heritage project by painting Sylvester and OLAF by Finn Sullivan – The animated snowman character Olaf was very nicely done with a happy smiley face.

In category H for HERITAGE was a STREETSCAPE by Grainne Curtin – This painting depicts the streetscape beauty of Irish towns. The vibrant colours are visually appealing and very well portrayed telling the story of picturesque heritage towns and

LOVE IRELAND by Aoife Cooney – A fantastic loveheart with Irish flag colours including an image of a shamrock and such a nice idea of the flag in a loveheart showing the love for our heritage from six-year-old Aoife.

In category I for IRELAND was ST PATRICK by Haley Dowling – An excellent artistic painting of Saint Patrick. The patron saint of Ireland was perfected by Haley with exquisite detail and IRELAND by Daragh Cooney – a great painting by eight year old Daragh with the Irish flag within a mask.

Some of the very colourful entries

And finally in category R for REFLECTION was a NURSE IN PPE by Grant Dowling – depicting a front line nurse wearing full ppe, gloves, mask and goggles. This super painting reflects the thanks we all have for our front line workers during these difficult times and RAINBOW by Frank Tierney – a Painting of a rainbow with the wording STAY SAFE, the rainbow continues to be used as a symbol of peace and hope during the pandemic.

Cahir Castle was delighted with the response and winners of all generations were so excited to hear of their win! Well done to all the winners and thank you to all who entered.