Swiss Cottage and Cahir Castle are now reopen for visitors

SWISS COTTAGE REOPENS

The staff of the Swiss Cottage was thrilled to announce the reopening of the Swiss Cottage grounds to the public as of Saturday, August 15. There is access to the garden only and the building remains temporarily closed until current restrictions are lifted. It is now open from 11am to 4pm with the last admission 3.30pm.

The grounds are stunning and all aspects of the cottage can be seen while walking around at your own pace. Staff said they are looking forward to seeing everyone again.

Cahir Castle, Cahir, Co. Tipperary

CAHIR CASTLE REOPENS

Last Thursday, August 20 Cahir Castle once again opened its doors to visitors. They have issued the following guidance - we are delighted to welcome visitors to the castle again.

To ensure an enjoyable and safe experience for all please take note of the following- outdoor queuing is in place when necessary, please adhere to social distancing, free admission on a first come, first served basis with reduced capacity and please also note that there are no toilet facilities onsite.