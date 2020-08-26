More than 150 fallen trees cleared off Tipperary roads in wake of Storm Ellen

Tipperary County Council workers cleared more than 150 trees and hundreds of branches that fell on roads across the county due to the gale force winds of Storm Ellen.

The council had more than 300 staff working throughout the county in the clean up operation that began around 5am last Thursday. Tipperary Fire Service personnel also worked at clearing roads to ensure emergency services could travel on them.

Tipperary County Council acting senior engineer James Murray said this storm didn’t cause flooding on roads. The main issue was fallen trees and branches and council staff put in a very significant effort to clear them from roads throughout the county.

He reported the council’s out-of-hours service alone received more than 60 reports from the public about fallen trees and branches in the wake of Storm Ellen and many more calls during normal opening hours.

The council’s first priority was to clear fallen trees from national routes then the regional and minor roads. A fallen tree that fell on the N24 near the Apple Farm between Clonmel and Cahir was one of a number that caused traffic disruption on the national route. Mr Murray said it was cleared away quickly by council workers last Thursday morning.

He said on some roads the council had to wait for fallen electricity cables to be repaired by ESB networks before clearing them of fallen trees and branches.

Mr Murray pointed out it was very fortunate that the worst of the storm happened in the middle of the night when there was little traffic on roads.

“We are very thankful that nobody was injured. The timing of the storm was very fortunate from that point of view.”