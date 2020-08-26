Clonmel Regal Centre businesswoman thanks all who helped them in wake of storm roof damage

Storm Ellen blew down a large part of the roof of Clonmel’s former Regal theatre and cinema building but the five businesses based there are now back up and running thanks to temporary remedial works.

Mary O’Keeffe, who runs Yesterday’s World antiques and Larry O’Keeffe Furniture stores at the Regal Centre, said their stores along with Red Nose Wines, Pet Planet and Eco Energy Options were all back up and running by last weekend.

She paid tribute to the gardaí, fire brigade, council and ESB workers, John English Fabrications Ltd and Sham Walsh, who worked to clear and make safe the Davis Road. The section of the Davis Road around the Regal was closed to traffic until the clean-up was complete. It reopened early last Thursday afternoon.

“We are very thankful and relieved no one was injured,” said Mary who is daughter of the Regal building’s owner furniture businessman Larry O’Keeffe.

She thanked everyone who gave them support and sent best wishes over the past week. She said temporary works have been carried out on the Regal Centre’s roof to seal it and make it safe until they install a new roof on the building.