Blueway impassable in parts due to flooding but the Swans have fun going walkabout

As a result of the recently heavy rains, including last week’s Storm Ellen, parts of the Blueway in the Clonmel area are currently impassable, for pedestrians at least.

On Wednesday afternoon (August 26) a section at the back of the treatment plant below the Richard Mulcahy Park was impassable.

Another stretch at Ferryhouse, on the Clonmel side of Sir Thomas’ Bridge was also impassable for walkers but brave souls on bicycles were wheeling through.

And also further downriver, after the Two-Mile-Bridge, where the River Anner joins the Suir, there was a further breach of the bank and water was a couple of inches deep covering the tarmac.

Mammy Swan takes her cygnets on walkabout yesterday on the Blueway below Sir Thomas Bridge, Clonmel. (Picture courtesy of Eta)

With more heavy rain predicted for today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday) the public would be well advised to avoid these stretches.

The section from the Gashouse Bridge down to Mulcahy Park though was clear on Wednesday.

The swans and young cygnets though along the river were having great fun on Wednesday taking the opportunity to go for their own little walk along the Blueway before returning to the fast-flowing Suir.

The swans and cygnets leave the River Suir to go for a little walk along the Blueway.