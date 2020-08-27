Two rail services serving Tipperary towns to resume next week

The Waterford to Limerick and Limerick to Ballbrophy rail services that serve County Tipperary will resume next Monday, August 31, it has been announced.

The two rail services were temporarily suspened in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The Waterford to Limerick rail service consists of a morning and evening service each way that stops at Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary Town rail stations and links passengers with the major inter-city rail services operating from Limerick Junction, Limerick and Waterford City.

The Limerick-Ballybrophy service consists of four services a day, stopping at stations at Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan and Roscrea.