Tipperary gardaí charge man in connection with theft of alcohol worth €2,000

A man suspected of the theft of up to €2,000 worth of alcohol in the Nenagh Garda District area was arrested in Nenagh on Tuesday of last week.

Gardaí were on patrol in the Stereame area of the town at around 4pm when they recognised a male fitting the description of person who they wanted to interview in relation to substantial thefts of alcoholic drinks from shops in Nenagh and Roscrea.

He was detained and interviewed in relation to five thefts which have occurred in the district and was subsequently charged and remanded in custody after appearing before Limerick Court on Wednesday last.

Gardaí have forwarded a file on the matter to the DPP.