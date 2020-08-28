Tipperary gardaí investigate window smashing at Newport Garda station

The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating an incident in which criminal damage was caused to Newport Garda station.

Two windows at the front of the property were broken on Tuesday of last week.

Meanwhile, a male was arrested in Newport on suspicion of drink driving following a road traffic accident in the townland of Barna on Tuesday of last week.

Gardaí in Nenagh are investigating an attempted burglary of a business premises on the Old Birr Road in the town between Friday and Saturday last. Nothing was stolen but a lock was damaged.

A shed was broken into overnight at Ballyduff, Roscrea, on Saturday last and a number of tools were taken from the property. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

A male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday last at Dublin Road, Nenagh.

The arrest at 8am was made following a road traffic accident. A file is being prepared for the DPP.