Tipperary tennis ace Nathan Slattery serves up All-Ireland U16 crown

A Tipperary tennis player has been crowd U16 All-Ireland champion.

Nathan Slattery from Nenagh Lawn Tennis Club, is first Nenagh player to win an Irish singles title at the famous Fitzwilliam Club in Dublin.

This is Nathan’s second Irish success of 2020, as earlier in the year he won the Irish U16 Indoor title.

Nathan, seeded two, defeated Daniel Borisov, 6/3, 6/1, in the final. He had earlier defeated Hugh Butler in the semi-final; Borisov had edged out Irish No 1 Zach Murphy from Castleview LTC, Carrick-on-Suir, in the other semi-final.

Nathan’s victory sent a warm glow of pride among Nenagh tennis circles.

Fitzwilliam success is a supreme aspiration for junior players in Irish tennis. The club’s website states: “The Junior Irish Open, aka the Junior Fitz, which has never left the club, has been a rite-of-passage competition for Ireland's top young tennis players since 1914.”

Nathan’s parents Juliana and Kieran are active players in Nenagh LTC.

Kieran featured on one of the Nenagh teams at the recent deferred Munster Winter League finals while Juliana was a member of Nenagh team which won a Midland League title a few years ago.

One other current Nenagh player also won a title there. Lena O’Connor, then representing Limerick Lawn, won the Irish Girls U12 doubles title, playing with Richelle O’Driscoll (Sunday’s Well).

Karl Purcell, Gail O’Meara, Marc O’Meara, Ann-Marie Darcy, Helena Darcy, Frank O’Keeffe and Alan D’Arcy are among other Nenagh members who have played Fitzwilliam with distinction.