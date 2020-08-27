Council grants planning approval for Tipperary pharmaceutical plant expansion that will create 20 new jobs 

Tipperary County Council has granted conditional planning permission to US pharmaceutical giant MSD for a major extension of its plant near Carrick-on-Suir that will lead to the creation of approximately 20 extra jobs at the factory.

The council gave the planning green light on Tuesday to the proposed 6400sqm extension of the Research & Development and Formulation building at MSD's plant at Ballydine, Kilsheelan on Tuesday.

MSD will have to wait another month to secure full planning permission for the project as an appeal of the council's decision can be lodged with An Bord Pleanala up to four weeks after the council decision.