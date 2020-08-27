Repairs are being carried out to a burst water main in Clogheen this evening

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are carrying out repairs to a burst water main in Clogheen.

This may impact on supply to Clogheen village and surrounding areas until approximately 8pm this evening. It may take 2-3 hours for the network to refill and for normal water supply to return to all affected areas.

Further updates will be available on the Irish Water website, water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a supply outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply.

For media queries please contact press@water.ie or 087 1855606