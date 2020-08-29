Sad passing of much loved Parish Priest of Mullinahone, Fr John McGrath

He was PP of Mullinahone at the time of his passing

The Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly and the parish of Mullinahone in particular are in mourning this evening following news of the passing of Parish Priest, Rev Fr John McGrath.

A native of Moycarkey, Fr McGrath served in many parishes in the diocese, before moving to Mullinahone as PP a number of years ago. He was a very popular and well liked priest who had the needs of the community at his heart and was central to all the goings on in the parish of Mullinahone.

Funeral arrangements for Fr McGrath will be announced later.

May he rest in peace.