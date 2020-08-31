Chris and Grace win President Con Hogan's Prizes at Clonmel Golf Club

Last Saturday was President’s Prize Day and a huge entry took part.

A hugely enjoyable day saw Chris Barter shoot 39 points to take Con Hogan’s President’s Prize. Chris was steady throughout and 19 points at the 10th tee was backed up with a 20 point back nine. Congratulations to Chris on a great win.

The best score of the day came from Ciaran Kenrick with a great score of 44 points off 12 handicap.

The full result:

1st Chris Barter,

2nd Ciaran Kenrick,

Gross Gavin Smyth,

3rd Michael Buckley,

4th Riain Quigley,

5th Donald Binchy,

Past President Sean Callaghan,

Best Senior Paddy Ryan.

Congratulations to all prize winners and to our President Con Hogan on arranging a great day and presentation in these difficult circumstances.