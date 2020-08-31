Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill welcomes €2.5m stimulus funding for county

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed the announcement of grant allocations for Active Travel and Climate Change Adaptation measures under the July Jobs Stimulus Plan.

This is part of the overall €115m package for sustainable transport and the renewal of Ireland’s transport infrastructure.

Deputy Jackie Cahill welcomed the allocation of over €1.7m under the Active Travel Measures Allocations and over €800,000 in Climate Change Adaption Allocations for Country Tipperary.

“Today’s announcement ensures that vital works necessary in order to maintain and develop Tipperary’s transport infrastructure can continue. These works will also allow for better walking and cycling facilities right across the county. I am particularly pleased to see €375,000 allocated for the cycleway between Nenagh and Roscrea, along the old N7. Other projects such as the provision of lighting along the Heywood Road footpath and cycle route on the N24 show that these investments have been well spread out around the entire county.," he said.

“There are far too many projects announced for the county today to be in a position to go into them all in detail, but such a significant investment in infrastructure in Tipperary is very positive news for the county”, he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that the recent bad weather and heavy rain had highlighted the need to ensure that roads, footpaths and infrastructure across the county can deal with higher levels of water.

The Climate Change Adaptation grants being provided will help local authorities to deal with the essential repairs needed in the aftermath of the severe weather but ensure that roads can withstand such weather continues in the longer term, he said.