Breaking: Tipperary tragedy as man dies in Roscrea house fire
A man believed to have been in his late sixties died in a house fire outside Roscrea in the early hours of this morning.
The fire broke out in the house in the Pintown area shortly after 3am.
The man has not been named but is thought to have been a retired teacher and originally from Nenagh.
The scene has been preserved pending a post mortem examination on the victim.
