Brian Faulkner wins the Captain's Prize at Carrick-on-Suir

Congratulations to Brian P. Faulkner on winning the Captain’s (Roy Buchanan) Prize at Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club on Sunday, August 23.

Playing off the back tees, 15-handicapper Brian shot a net 67 and had one shot to spare over runner-up Shane Robeers. Michael Greene took the gross prize with a 71while Anthony Grace (5) took third prize on a countback with a 69 nett.

Full results as follows: Captain Roy Buchanan’s Prize

 

18 Hole Stroke Blue Tees Sunday August 23 

1. Brian P Faulkner (15) 67

2. Shane Roberts (17) 68

Gross Michael Greene (Scr) 71

1. Anthony Grace (5) 69 c/b

1. Kevin Barry (10) 69c/b

1. Noel Drohan (8) 69 c/b

Back 9 Christy Quinton (18) 35 c/b

Past Captain Peter Costello (19)

Student Ben Kennedy (9) 75

Beginner  Paudie Hunt (15) 73

9 Hole Seniors

1. Frank Hogan (26) 39 c/b

1. Eddie Tobin (27) 39

 