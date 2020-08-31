Brian Faulkner wins the Captain's Prize at Carrick-on-Suir
GOLF
CARRICK-ON-SUIR GOLF CLUB: The winner of the Captain’s Prize Brian Faulkner receiving his prize from Club Captain Roy Buchanan.
Congratulations to Brian P. Faulkner on winning the Captain’s (Roy Buchanan) Prize at Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club on Sunday, August 23.
Playing off the back tees, 15-handicapper Brian shot a net 67 and had one shot to spare over runner-up Shane Robeers. Michael Greene took the gross prize with a 71while Anthony Grace (5) took third prize on a countback with a 69 nett.
Full results as follows: Captain Roy Buchanan’s Prize
18 Hole Stroke Blue Tees Sunday August 23
1. Brian P Faulkner (15) 67
2. Shane Roberts (17) 68
Gross Michael Greene (Scr) 71
1. Anthony Grace (5) 69 c/b
1. Kevin Barry (10) 69c/b
1. Noel Drohan (8) 69 c/b
Back 9 Christy Quinton (18) 35 c/b
Past Captain Peter Costello (19)
Student Ben Kennedy (9) 75
Beginner Paudie Hunt (15) 73
9 Hole Seniors
1. Frank Hogan (26) 39 c/b
1. Eddie Tobin (27) 39
