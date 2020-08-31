Scouts/Cubs group in County Tipperary suspended for the foreseeable future

The local group issued the following statement on last Sunday to all involved with Scouting –

It is with regret that we have decided to suspend scouts/cubs for the foreseeable future or at least until workable guidelines are produced by scouting Ireland. This is not the course of action we wanted to take, however with everyone’s wellbeing in mind we feel a socially distant scout/cub meeting indoors would be almost impossible.

Also a number of our leaders work in healthcare so any exposure could prove to be an issue outside of scouts.

So we want to thank you for your patience and we hope we can return to scouts bigger and better next year.