Tipperary hospital's new email service to help patients keep in touch with loved ones

South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH) has today (September 1) launched a Keep in Touch email service that will enable family and friends to keep in contact with patients during their hospital stay.

As a result of Covid-19, strict visiting restrictions remain in place. The new email service will be managed by the Quality Management team and will be available from Monday to Friday.

Family members can send messages to the hospital via email or post, the hospital team will print and deliver the message to the patient within 24 hours. Any letters received over the weekend or on public holidays will be delivered to patients on the next working day.

Commenting on the new Keep in Touch initiative, Maria Barry, General Manager of South Tipperary General Hospital said: “Management and staff at the South Tipperary General Hospital recognise that it is a very difficult and stressful time for patients and their families.

"Patients look forward to and benefit from contact with their loved ones. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospital has explored different ways to enable remote contact while visiting restrictions remain in place.

"The new Keep in Touch service will allow patients to remain in contact with their families and we hope that it will give patients something to look forward to.”

Family and friends can email a message or letter to the dedicated Keep in Touch email address: stghkeepintouch@hse.ie. Those availing of the service are asked to include the patients full name, ward name (if known) and the first line of patient’s home address in the subject line of the email.