Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The late Johnny Griffin

The death has occurred of Johnny Griffin, late of Knockperry, Newcastle, and who was in the tender care of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary Town. Johnny passed away unexpectedly after a short illness in the care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by Paddy Moroney, Mary Moroney (Dublin), Alice Ryan (Nire Road) and Alice Moroney (Longford), nephews Paud, Gabriel and Seamus, nieces Annmarie, Cathy, Lisa and Bridget, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 7.30pm today Tuesday 1st September 2020. Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am, Wednesday followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Newcastle.

Please feel free to use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

The late Daniel (Dan Joe) O’Keeffe, MRCVS

Dan Joe of 'Avondale', Market Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, passed away, peacefully, on August 31. Sadly missed by his loving family and wide circle of great friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Amy Ryan (Harry) (nee Loughman)

Ryan (Harry) (née Loughman) Drum, Rossmore, Cashel, Co.Tipperary, August 30th, 2020. Peacefully, in the excellent care of her daughter Mary (Drogheda). Amy, predeceased by her husband Henry. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Michael, daughters Mary and Margaret, grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Arriving for Requiem Mass at the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore, on Tuesday (September 1st) at 2pm approx. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The late Anthony (Tony Buckley)

BUCKLEY, Emmet St., Tipperary Town & formerly Mountbruis, Tipperary & Modern Motors, Tipperary - 30th August 2020; peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Anthony (Tony) in his 92nd year, will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan (neé Deere), sons Thomas, Anthony & Eamon, daughters Jacqueline (Geary), Mai (O’Carroll), Janet (O’Farrell) & Joan (Heuston), daughters-in-law Michelle & Paula, sons-in-law John, Noel, Danny & Lol , 20 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends especially Paddy & Edward.

Due to current restrictions a private Mass for family & close friends will take place at St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town, at 12 noon on Tuesday (Sept. 1st), which can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Tony’s funeral cortège will leave Emmet Street at 11.15am, via O’Brien Street, for St. Michael’s Church – please exercise social distancing guidelines.

If you wish to offer condolences to the family, please click on the link below to leave your message. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cluain Arann, Tipperary.

The late Bryan Geaney

Bryan Geaney, Richmond, Nenagh and formerly of Knockanpierce, August 29th 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of David, Conor and Hugh. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife, sons, his brothers Michael, Sean and Noel, son-in-law Loy, Conor's partner Madyson, Hugh's partner Nina, aunts Biddy, Eileen and Joan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, Willie, Davie and friends.

The late John McLoughlin

John McLoughlin, Clonard Park, Wexford Town, Wexford / Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Maria (Ann), Father of Patricia (Trish), brother of the late Gerry, Una, Angela, Kay, Moya and Joan. Sadly missed by his daughter, grandchildren Jennie and Peter, son-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Therese, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and close circle of good friends. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Guide Dogs.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the section below 'condolences'. Funeral Mass may be viewed on Clonard Parish Facebook page at 11am.