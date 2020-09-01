National Lottery Good Causes Fund support community projects in Tipperary including Slieveardagh Rural Development group

Data revealed by the National Lottery has shown how it continues to make a big impact on towns and communities right across Ireland, including Co. Tipperary. The study found that over 210 Good Causes projects were supported in Tipperary in 2018 and 2019.

Approximately 91% of revenue generated by the National Lottery goes back into the community through prize winnings, funding for Good Causes and retailer commissions.

Speaking on these figures, Nikki Gallagher, Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Lottery, said: “With an average of 46,000 people in Tipperary playing National Lottery games every week, a huge amount is raised for local community groups, projects and sports clubs each year. While it has been a challenging year for such organisations, National Lottery players are responsible for supporting thousands of organisations and groups in towns and villages across Ireland in the areas of Irish Language, Arts, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage, Rural and Community Development, Children and Youth Affairs and Sport. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 goes directly to the Good Causes Fund.”

217 Good Causes projects were supported in Tipperary in 2018 and 2019, and on average, 4,000 clubs, groups and voluntary organisations are supported every year across Ireland. One such organisation which has benefitted in the past from National Lottery funding in Co. Tipperary is the Slieveardagh Rural Development Group which does great work to promote social and heritage initiatives and projects in the Slieveardagh region of Co Tipperary.

The organisation strives to advance the history, local antiquities, places, tourism, people and local businesses of the region. The centre acts as a secretarial and publishing service to local people and has an internet café on site. It also provides room rental to community groups, as well as providing IT Training and a hot desking service for local individuals or businesses. The broad range of services that the Slieveardagh Rural Development Centre provide have been part-funded by various allocations of the National Lottery Good Causes fund over the years.