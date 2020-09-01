Tipperary farming: Thurles Mart to host country's first ever buffalo sale

Thurles Mart will host a first this Wednesday when the first buffalo calves in Ireland go under the hammer.

A limited number of people will be able to attend the sale, which will be broadcast online by Mart Eye.

Already, there has been huge interest in the sale, with two calves will be sold in separate lots and expected to reach over €1,000 each.

The five-month-old calves are owned by Johnny Lynch of Macroom Buffalo Farm, who supplies buffalo cheese to supermarkets.

Buffalo are reared to 20-30 months before slaughtering and their meat is healthy. It’s very low in cholesterol and is well suited for mince and makes good burgers and steaks.

The sale starts at 4pm this Wednesday, September 2.