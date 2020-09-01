Another significant rise in Covid-19 cases in Tipperary

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen by 217 nationwide and include another significant increase in cases of the virus in Tipperary, according to the latest figures announced this evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reports that as of midnight on Monday, August 31 the centre has been notified of 217 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country to 29,025. Seventeen of the new cases are in Tipperary.

Significantly there has been no new deaths from the virus reported to the HPSC today. There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.

Of the cases notified today:

103 are men and 113 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission

103 are in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary, 7 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Clare, 5 in Louth and the remaining 30 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day.

"However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns.

"Please continue to reduce your social contacts so that the virus does not get the opportunity to spread further," he added.