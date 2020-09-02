Tipperary gardaí arrest motorists on suspicion of drug driving

A number of motorists in the Nenagh area were arrested by gardaí over the past week on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

One male was arrested at Joe Daly Road in the town on Friday last. Two others were arrested on Saturday, one at Banba Square and the other at Lisboney.

Another was arrested for a similar suspected offence at Tullaheady on Monday of this week.

In Roscrea, gardaí are investigating a case of malicious damage to a van in the industrial estate on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning of last week. A window of the vehicle was broken.

A male was arrested in Pearse Street, Nenagh, on Wednesday last by members of the Divisional Drugs Unit on suspicion of possessing cannabis.

Another male was arrested in Kickham Street on Thursday last for being drunk and abusive.