The late Thomas Clifford

The death has occurred of Thomas Clifford, Grange House, Grange Rd., Ballina, Tipperary/ Castletroy, Limerick

Thomas, formerly of Newtown Castletroy, died peacefully, in Milford Care Centre.

Father of the late Paul. Deeply missed by his loving family, wife Kathleen, daughters Bridget, Josie, Katie, Helen, Gabrielle and Mary, son William, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins Madeline and Michael, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines, a private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, on Thursday, September 3 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Donass Cemetery, Clonlara.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below. May he rest in peace.

The late Ellen (Nellie) Gleeson

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Gleeson (née O'Dwyer) of Grenanstown, Norwood, Nenagh/ Toomevara, Tipperary.

Ellen (Nellie) died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mags, Mary (Moore) and Nora (O'Meara), sons Pat and Brendan; her adored grandchildren Aideen, Lisa, Mark, Colm, Rachael and Ciara; her precious great-grandchildren Cillian, Brody, Davin, Ellie, Lauren and Sophia; her brothers David, Paul and Anthony; daughter-in-law Josephine, sons-in-law Liam and Gus; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 6.30pm with removal at 7.45pm to St. Joseph's Church, Grenanstown arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current advice regarding public gatherings, the family ask that social distancing will be observed. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time. May she rest in peace.