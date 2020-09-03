Tipperary councillor calls on local GAA board to 'call out' NPHET on supporter ban

A Tipperary county councillor has written to the GAA County Board urging them to “call NPHET out” on fans not being allowed attend matches.

Cllr Seamus Morris pointed out that in the English Premier League, 2,500 fans will be allowed attend the Brighton and Chelsea match under certain conditions.

“NPHET are losing the support of the people, especially in rural Ireland, by enforcing rules on GAA stadiums that have no medical evidence of spreading the virus,” he said.

Under the conditions for the soccer match, fans will have to wear face masks entering the stadium, but can remove them when seated or eating or drinking. They will be socially distanced and instructed to remain in their seats to avoid any transmission of the virus. Stewards will be permitted to carry out random temperature checks on fans whose details will be stored in line with the UK government's track and trace system.

“These simple rules would give peace of mind,” he said.

Cllr Morris also pointed out that ticketing would allow for families to sit together and help traceability.

The Independent councillor said that, despite our best efforts, the virus was still out there in huge numbers.

“The more they test, the more they see that. It's time now for the GAA to stand up to NPHET and call them out. We are going to have to live with this virus for a long time and open up the country like other countries,” he said.