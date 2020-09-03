Tipperary TD calls for more Government support for county's homeless services

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary Martin Brown has called for more supports for homeless services in Tipperary

"The homeless services in Tipperary are not sufficient for the challenge we are facing across the county. Despite the great work done by people working in the homeless sector, a lack of Government support and resources is creating real hardship for people," he said.

Deputy Browne said that he had been contacted by people left with no other option but to sleep in their cars despite engaging with the homeless services as there simply wasn’t accommodation available.

"As with other issues, the lack of wraparound services worsens the situation vulnerable people find themselves in. Being made homeless does nothing to help people's mental health or other issues," he said.

Deputy Browne said that he had contacted the Minister calling for more support from the Government for homeless services in Tipperary.