'Quirky' fundraiser this weekend to show we can all 'Care for Cahir'

Last week John Quirke had to postpone the ‘Caring For Cahir’ Fundraiser that was due to take place on Friday 21 September in light of newly-announced government restrictions, and in the interest of public health of all those involved.

However John has now been given the go ahead for the Charity Cycle & Run to take place on this Saturday 5 September. This fundraiser is in aid of 2 local charities, the first is for young Cahir girl Mandy Doyle who is currently undergoing treatment for Leukaemia and the second is our much loved Cahir Day Care Centre.

Local jeweller John will cycle 8.5km around Cahir on his bike, followed by a run of approximately 3.5 km and all in a pair of Guinness slippers. The route is set to take place in and around the streets of Cahir and surrounds with lots of fun and frolics along the way.

All parts of the event will be filmed by Brendan of Brendan Kerins Video Productions and it is hoped that everyone from businesses to local people will watch out for John on his travels and show their support with a big wave to the camera.

Donations have already been coming in and it is hoped to reach the target of €3,000 so if you wish to make a donation, you can do so on www.gofundme.com/f/ caring-for-cahir. There will be donation boxes located throughout the town on the day and Cahir Men’s Shed will also help with collections. Commentary on the video is by Hughie O’Donnell and PA system is provided by Gerry Bell.

John has asked all to remember to adhere to government guidelines on the day of the event where social distancing is a vital so that together we can push the virus back.