Tipperary TD leads revolt of rural Independent deputies over plans to give Gardaí new Covid-19 enforcement powers

The Rural Independents Group in the Dáil, led by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, has today accused the Government of trying to rush through sweeping new Covid-19 enforcement powers for the Gardaí.

The proposed measures are contained in the Criminal Justice (Enforcement Powers) (Covid-19) Bill 2020, which the Rural Group TDS fear will lead to the closure of even more pubs and restaurants, while also giving new powers to the Minister for Health to introduce controls over the number of guests in a private home.

Speaking from Leinster House today ahead of the Dáil sitting, the Group’s Leader, Deputy McGrath said:

“This Bill and the associated new proposals from the Government have been the subject of intense concern since last week. This is not surprising given that the powers being established through it are draconian in the extreme.

“We must remember that Ireland is an outlier across the EU, as wet pubs have all been closed by the Government here, while every other EU member state has allowed their pubs to re-open.

The impact of this policy has meant that many viable pubs will never reopen, jobs will be lost, family pubs destroyed forever and the negative impact on daily life and mental health, especially in rural areas is being ripped apart by this Government's policies.”

“Not only is it a “one-size-fits-all” approach; it is also an overtly blunt instrument that the Government must urgently reconsider,” he declared

“Garda representative bodies have called this legislation into question and have also cited the complete lack of any consultation on the matter. Surely, the Government would be better to consult with the Gardaí, publicans, restaurant owners and other stakeholders and obtain their views before embarking on a power trip such as this.”

He claimed the most alarming aspect of the bill was the new “draconian” powers to be given to one government Minister to make decisions, with the stroke of a pen, by way of a regulation, that will infringe on every home across the State.

“This is the kind of Orwellian approach that will enable new levels of control and monitoring for every household throughout Ireland.”

“Section 13 of the Bill gives wide-ranging powers to the Minister for Health to introduce regulations, without any debate or vote in the Oireachtas, that will impact on private living and the lives of every citizen. This must be opposed on the basis that it is a complete violation and a grave infringement on personal rights, and property rights together with a gross intrusion on civil liberties. We also believe such measures would be unconstitutional and against the spirit of personal freedoms.”

Deputy McGrath concluded by saying: “The Rural Independents Group is completely opposed to this Bill and the Government attempts to control what happens in Irish homes and further target rural pubs. Such far-reaching and intrusive measures are an assault on small businesses, on individuals and on the protection afforded to everyone in their home.”