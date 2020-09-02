Tipperary pharmaceutical plant secures planning approval for 80 new car parking spaces

Tipperary County Council has granted planning permission to pharmaceutical giant MSD to develop 80 more car parking spaces at its plant at Ballydine, Kilsheelan.

The council granted the company conditional planning approval for the extra car parking spaces on Wednesday, August 26. It also gave the go ahead for the alteration of existing car parking facilities to accommodate the designation of 4 disabled car parking spaces and 8 E-car charging spaces at MSD Ballydine.

The council decided on this application a day after granting conditional planning approval for a 6,400sqm extension to MSD Ballydine’s Research & Development and Formulation building and the creation of 30 new car parking spaces.

MSD must wait another three weeks to secure full planning permission for the projects as an appeal can be lodged with An Bord Pleanála up to four weeks after the council’s decisions.