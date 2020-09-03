Tipperary deaths - Thursday, September 3, 2020

The late Anna Gallagher

Gallagher (nee Coppinger), Anna, Main Street, Milford, Co. Donegal, formerly Thurles, Co. Tipperary, September 1st 2020, peacefully at Donegal Hospice.

Predeceased by her husband James Phil. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Phil, Marie, Eleanor and Danny, sons-in-law Finbar and Martin, daughter in law Dee, grandchildren Niall, Jamie, Ciaran, Jack and Rachel, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends. Remains will repose at her home from 7pm today, Wednesday, September 2nd. Requiem Mass on Friday, September 4th, at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford. Those who wish, may leave a message of condolence for the family in the section below.

The late Bryan Geaney

Bryan Geaney, Richmond, Nenagh and formerly of Knockanpierce, August 29th 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of David, Conor and Hugh. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife, sons, his brothers Michael, Sean and Noel, son-in-law Loy, Conor's partner Madyson, Hugh's partner Nina, aunts Biddy, Eileen and Joan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, Willie, Davie and friends.

A family Funeral Mass for Bryan will take place on Friday 4th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon. In line with current Covid restrictions non contact social distancing will be adhered to, Bryan's family do not expect people to travel for his funeral, perhaps light a candle and think of Bryan at 1pm on Friday. Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sister Kathleen Geaney, Columban Sisters, c/o O'Halloran undertakers, 41 Mitchel Street, Nenagh.

House strictly private, please.

The late Pat Hayes

Hayes, Pat (Lurgoe, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary), 2nd September 2020. Predeceased by his wife Maureen. Very deeply regretted by his sons Eamon, Philip and John, daughters-in-law Mary, Caroline and Mairead, grandchildren Annie, Ally, Maria, Patrick and Edel, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Thursday evening from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Friday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings. Please feel free to leave a message of sympathy in the Condolence book below. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Facebook: Killenaule St. Mary's.

The late Tina McGrath

Tina McGrath (nee Cahill) Late of Kennedy Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 1st September 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply loved and missed by her loving daughter Helena, son-in-law pat, grandchildren Sadhbh, Dearbhla, Paraic and Raghnait, her brother Bertie (Galway) and sisters Winnie (England) and Lily (Carrick), sister-in-law Mary and brother-in-law John and her cousin and best friend Josie, Godson Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St Molleran’s Church, Carrick Beg on Friday, the 4th September, at 11am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank your for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Marie McDonald

(nee Murphy), Millpark, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick, sisters Alice, Vena and Nuala and brother John.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Catherine, Susan, Patricia and Laura, brothers Tom and Pat, sons-in-law Rob, Barry, Tom and James, grandchildren Kristin, Ryan, Jameson, ScarlettRose, Emma, Mark, Ian, Harrison and Jake, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. R.I.P.

Marie's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 10.00am in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, followed by private cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare.

Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

The late Paddy O’Loughnane

Church Street, Cahir, Tipperary

Paddy (predeceased by his wife Margaret, (Peggy) passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Kitty (Kirby) nephews, nieces, sister in law, extended family and friends.

Paddy's Funeral cortége will leave his home on Friday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's church Cahir for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. May he rest in peace

Due to current restrictions, Paddy's funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the O'Loughnane family, please use the link below or email costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass your thoughts onto Paddy's family.

Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late William Phelan

Crampscastle, Fethard, Tipperary

William Phelan, Crampscastle, Fethard, Co Tipperary, September 1st 2020 aged 81 years. Predeceased by his wife Catherine and son David. Deeply regretted by his daughters Brigid (McSweeney) and Ann Marie Phelan, his son Willie Joe, his sister Sr Philomena Phelan, his brother Eddie (Cashel), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty, at 7pm, to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, all sympathisers are asked to wear a face mask and respect social distancing in the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery. Those wishing to leave messages of sympathy or support may do so on the Condolence page below.