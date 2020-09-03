Blow your trumpet and more! Rockwell Music Academy opens in Cahir

The Academy was delighted to host an Opening Evening on last Friday 28 August from 6-9pm. The team carefully orchestrated a socially distanced queue around the building, with a one-way system from the front door to the back door of the academy and it was 1 family unit per tour in order to be Covid compliant on the evening also. Waiting visitors were treated to live music featuring academy students and tutors outside and they also had a chance to dance and take a ‘selfie’ with special guests -Elsa from Frozen and Belle from Beauty and the Beast!

Academy Director Suzanne Buttimer said” 300 people passed through the Academy during the evening and there were many new faces in addition to our own existing student database. There was a special surprise for everyone at the end of the tour where an ice-cream van stationed by the sign-up tent at the exit and there was an ice cream ‘on the house’ for everyone.

The Academy team are extremely grateful to Cllr Andy Moloney for his warm welcome to the town and for cutting the ceremonial ribbon at the official opening. And also, it would be remiss not to mention the sterling work of John McHugh in prepping the building in such a short space of time. The feedback on the open evening has been overwhelming and we look forward to hearing music coming from these rooms in Rockwell Music Academy very soon.”

To enrol or for more information please Phone: 083-377-4163 or Email: info@rockwellcollegemusicacademy. com

This is a fantastic new facility for the Town of Cahir and surrounds and it will be of huge benefit to those who wish to enrol.

Congratulations to all involved.