Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill defends absence of Thurles funding under stimulus package

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has defended the absence of Thurles from the €2.5m announced for Tipperary under the Government's latest stimulus package revealed on Monday.

The lack of specific funding for the town has been criticised by Cllr Jim Ryan, who called on Deputy Cahill and Deputy Michael Lowry to explain the absence.

“There’s €14m being put aside for Climate Action Adaptation Projects in Ireland and Tipperary County Council has received €900,000 for that; €33m is being spent nationally on Active Travel Projects of which Tipperary County Council is getting €1.7m. Incredibly, Thurles is not receiving one cent of it,” said Cllr Ryan.

“We have two TDs in the town and I wouldn’t think there’s too many towns in Ireland that would have two TDs and to say that out of all that money the town they’re supposed to be representing hasn’t received a cent," said the Independent councillor.

However, in reply, a spokesperson for Deputy Cahill told TipperaryLive.ie that Thurles was not included in the funding, as with plenty of other locations in the county.

"Unfortunately, the funding cannot stretch to please everyone," they said.

While they noted Cllr Ryan's criticism, they pointed out a number of areas in which funding for Thurles had already been announced, including:

- Thurles has been secured as the new hub for a Jigsaw mental health centre

- €2.5m has been granted for extension to the Hospital of the Assumption

- €40,000 was granted to the town towards signage and the establishment of a tourism office in the town under the 2020 town and village renewal scheme (one of only four locations in Tipperary to receive funding)

- investment of €500,000 in the old Lisheen mine site

- €1m has been secured for the development of a wind farm in Upperchurch

- a tranche of funding was recently announced towards the development of both St Patrick's and LIT in the town (in excess of €1.4m), as well as for Tipperary ETB (€191,000)

- Liberty Square is also receiving a serious revamp with significant funding announced for that also.

The spokesperson pointed out that there were "plenty of other projects in the pipeline" which would be announced later.

"Of course we all want our fair share of the funding for the locality. But as evidenced, we have received exactly that. Thurles will not be covered under every funding announcement, but Jackie intends to do his best to ensure as much is allocated as possible," they said.