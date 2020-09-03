Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill appointed chair of Dáil Agriculture Committee

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has been appointed chair of the Dáil's Agriculture Committee, having missed out on the top Minister's job this Wednesday with Taoiseach Mícheál Martin appointing Charlie McConalaogue to the role.

Deputy Cahill had been tipped as a possible successor to first Barry Cowen and then Dara Calleary after both resigned as Minister for Agriculture within a short time of being given the job.

However, while it was not third time lucky for the Thurles TD, Deputy Cahill said that he was delighted to appointed chair of the Agriculture Committee.

This Dáil term will be extremely important in guiding the country during the next phase of the Covid-19 recovery, he said.

“ I am looking forward to my role in scrutinising any legislation coming through and gives me a greater role in policymaking,” the deputy said.

However, he said that what was key now and was an onus on all public representatives, was to ensure the complete reopening of our country while abiding by public health guidelines.

This included reopening pubs, GAA venues and other amenities, while attempting to keep the virus suppressed.

"We have been through a lot as a country to date and it is important that we stay in this together. I understand the frustrations of some sectors, but this Dáil term will address your concerns and ensure we get back to some element of normality," he continued.

Deputy Cahill said that there were plenty of issues he will be looking to raise at Government levels, including the acceleration of a plan for affordable homes, solutions to ease pressure on hospitals and increasing investment in local services in Tipperary.

"One issue in particular also will be to secure psychiatric beds in the county. It is all ahead of us, if anyone has anything in particular you would like me to raise, just let me know and we can get the ball rolling on such,” he said.