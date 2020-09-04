Lough Derg RNLI appeals to Tipperary businesses to become safety ambassadors

Lough Derg RNLI is appealing to businesses in the community to become RNLI local ambassadors by sharing key water safety advice to help keep people safe.

The local lifeboat station at Dromineer has around 20 callouts each year, and, since the easing of restrictions due to Covid-19, has had seven calls from Valentia Coast Guard to assist people on Lough Derg.

On average, 175 people lose their life around the coasts of Ireland and the UK each year. Together, the RNLI and the community can do something to change that.

“Our local businesses are always very supportive of the RNLI and we are deeply grateful to them for that. Like our volunteer lifeboat crews, our local businesses live and carry out their work beside the lake. They help others to enjoy the water and like us, they care about keeping people safe around it,” said Liam Maloney, lifeboat operations manager at Lough Derg RNLI. “Sadly, one drowning is still one too many in the place we call home,” he said.

“At the RNLI, we are committed to keeping our community a place for safe and happy memories by the water. And, by becoming an RNLI local ambassador, businesses in the community through sharing our safety messages, can help us turn a preventable death into a life saved. Together, we can save every one,” said Mr Maloney.

Appealing directly to local businesses, Mr Maloney said that as an RNLI local ambassador, you’ll be a real lifesaver in our community.

He said that the global outbreak of Covid-19 had forced Lough Derg RNLI to be more innovative and creative when thinking about how they get their safety messages out in different ways this year.

“But with your kind help, we can spread our safety advice - in the simplest and easiest way for you - to protect more people by the water," he said

To become an RNLI local ambassador, businesses will be asked to display safety materials in and around their business.

“We would ask that you sign up to be an RNLI local ambassador. Register your details and we’ll give you access to our safety materials that you can display in and around your business, whether that’s putting up posters in your windows or sharing a social media post. We’ll also let you know if there’s any water safety training happening in your area so, if you’d like, you can get more involved. We are so grateful for such support and know it will really help make a lifesaving difference,” he said.

To sign up, click on: rnli.org/support-us/become-a-volunteer/how-you-can-volunteer/quick-ways-to-support-us