Tipperary County Council responds to Nenagh residents' protest over planned houses

With residents at Cormack Drive in Nenagh resuming their protest this Monday against Tipperary County Council’s plans to build 12 social houses on green areas in the estate, the council said that it was mindful and very much aware of the concerns of local residents in progressing its social housing programme.

The council said in a statement that prior to progressing any housing development, the council was required to put its proposals through a detailed and transparent public consultation process, which gives the opportunity to residents, other members of the public and stakeholders generally to air their views and to make written submissions on the proposed development which are considered prior to any final decisions being made by the elected council.

“The proposed housing at Cormack Drive, Nenagh, was put through this detailed public consultation process and was followed by a number of engagements with local residents to hear their concerns and to examine how these concerns might be addressed.

“The council has, at all times, acknowledged the real and genuine concerns of residents and was keen to arrive at a proposal that would allay those concerns,” the statement said.

The council said that the original proposal put out to public consultation was for the provision of 18 houses at Cormack Drive.

The measure by which the concerns and issues raised by the residents in the consultation process were heard and accepted was reflected by the extent to which the proposed development was significantly modified when the council was making a final decision on the development, they said.

The number of houses proposed to be built was reduced from 18 units to 12 units. A number of houses were also reduced from two storey to single storey construction and conditions were applied in relation to traffic calming, provision of services and construction works.

The statement said that following a public procurement process, the council appointed a contractor to commence works.

“The Council will ensure that there is full engagement between local residents, the contractor and the council to address any issues that may arise during the course of the contract works,” they said.

The council statement said that in taking on board the concerns of local residents, the council must equally be mindful of the needs of persons on its housing waiting list who were in urgent need of housing, many of whom were in unacceptable living conditions.

There are over 3,600 applicants on its housing waiting list, almost 800 of these in the Nenagh District alone. Many of these applicants have been on the list for a number of years and the recognised their expectations that the council will do everything possible to meet their housing needs and to provide them with a good home.

“We are making progress. In the period 2019/2020, 459 units are being provided in Tipperary in addition to other forms of housing assistance.

“Local authority housing is designed and built to a very high standard as evidenced by the recently completed scheme of houses in Glenconnor, Clonmel which has attracted very positive commentary,” they said.