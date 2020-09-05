Tipperary author's book launch delayed due to a puddle muddle

A fall and Covid-19 have delayed the publication of Toomevara author Brendan Lynch’s new book.

The Toome writer fell while leaving a Nenagh hotel and damaged his shoulder and hip.

"The cuts and bruises have gone; the shoulder is making slower progress. I’ve learnt a valuable lesson: 80-year-olds should walk around puddles, not attempt to jump over them!

"But it’s amazing how mishaps bring out the best in people. I am very grateful to the two men who rushed to help me despite the rain. Also receptionist Eurica Grossu and Jennifer Carey of the Abbey Court Hotel, who so quickly applied dressings and encouragement. Who says people are not innately kind," said Brendan.

Covid-19 restrictions have also delayed printing, but the The Old Gunner and His Medals should be on sale in mid-September. A Dublin launch, restrictions permitting, is planned for early October, the anniversary of the Gunner’s 1951 death.

The novel relates the exploits of a WW1 veteran who returned shellshocked to Toomevara and the search for his buried medals.

It has already received favourable previews. Bestselling author Jilly Cooper described it as "a heroic and touching story".

Award-winning Lissa Oliver said: "The Old Gunner and His Medals is a beautifully crafted work, I couldn’t put it down."

The book’s cover features a WW1 trench scene and a photo of Toomevara in the 1930s.