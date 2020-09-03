Holycross Novena will be very different this year

The Novena begins next Tuesday but there will be no congregation permitted at all in the Abbey or its grounds

The parish of Holycross Ballycahill has confirmed that the Annual Solemn Novena will go ahead as planned in Holycross Abbey, but in a very different format than heretofore with no pilgrims at all permitted in the Abbey.



Normally, the parish would be a hive of activity at this time as the Abbey is prepared for the welcoming of thousands of pilgrims over the nine day festival of faith. But, not this year. The Novena is one of the many events which has had to be curtailed somewhat and though no attendances cannot be entertained, Parish Priest, Rev Fr Celsus Tierney, has moved to ensure that the Novena will continue in keeping with the well established tradition in Holycross.



“Unfortunately, it will be very different this year but it just has to be so in order to ensure the safety of everybody. We would love to be able to welcome people to Holycross Abbey, but it just is not possible this year with the restrictions. All of the sessions will be streamed live on www.churchservices. tv/holycrossabbey and we hope that people will be able to tune in there and participate in the Novena in that manner instead,” Fr Tierney said.

Rev Fr Celsus Tierney, PP Holycross Ballycahill



The Novena commences on Tuesday September 8 – the birthday of Our Lady – and runs until September 16 inclusive. However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place on the recommendation of the health authorities, there will be nobody in attendance and the Novena will instead be streamed daily on to allow congregations to participate.



There will be just two sessions per day – the 10:30am and 7:30pm celebrations, and both will be broadcast on www.churchservices. tv/holycrossabbey. It is hoped that Tipperary Mid West Radio will also broadcast the 7:30pm session each evening.



Petitions for the Annual Novena and the weekly Friday Novena in Holycross Abbey can be submitted online with confidentiality guaranteed. This can be done through the parish website holycrossballycahill.com under the Novena section – Novena petitions. As usual, these petitions will be prayed for during the sessions of the Novena.



Unfortunately due to the restrictions, the Abbey will not be able to accommodate any Anointing of the Sick - this ceremony will take place on Saturday September 12 at 2:00pm and will be broadcast online and on Tipperary Mid West Radio.

There will be no Blessing of Infants or Penitential Services as the parish bids to ensure the safety of congregation and clergy alike.



The parish is also making available the Novena prayers to anyone who wishes to have them. To get Novena prayers, Mass Cards, Abbey shop items or any other assistance, simply email hbparishoffice@gmail.com or call 0504 43124.

While physical attendance at the Novena has been prohibited, Holycross Abbey is delighted that participation is still possible through the live streaming and Fr Tierney and his team look forward to welcoming the masses in a virtual manner over the course of the nine days.