Breaking: Tipperary TD Michael Lowry welcomes €270,000 Covid funding for Tipperary

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has announced that Tipperary is due to benefit to the tune of €270,000 as part of an €11m Covid Stability Fund to be announced by Government this Friday, September 4.

The total Government funding package will divided between 209 community organisations and groups across the country for the purpose of assisting with cash flow issues.

Deputy Lowry said that he was pleased to see financial assistance being given to these hard working organisations and groups who had suffered financially due to the pandemic.

"I was delighted to ensure that organisations and groups based in Tipperary were included and will receive the help and recognition they deserve," he said.

Full details of the funding will be announced this Friday morning.