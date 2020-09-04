Action packed GAA weekend in Tipperary - Three county senior semi-finals down for decision
TIPPERARY GAA FIXTURES
Donal Lynch lifts the O'Dwyer Cup following Clonmel Commercials triumph in last year's county final. That title is on the line this weekend in the semi-final against Kilsheelan/Kilcash.
This is a huge weekend in Tipperary GAA circles as the county programme nears a conclusion.
Among the plethora of big games are three county senior semi-finals, one in football and two in hurling.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Cup Relegation Final
Leahy Park, Cashel, 14:00, Ballingarry V Sean Treacys (ET). Must finish on the day. Referee: Sean Everard
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final
Cahir, 13:00, Rockwell Rovers V Moyle Rovers (ET). Must finish on the day. Referee: Tom Loughnane
Clonmel 13:00 Fethard V Grangemockler Ballyneale (ET). Must finish on day. Referee: Brian Tyrrell
FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Cup Semi Final
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 13:30 Mullinahone V Newport. (ET). Must finish on the day. Referee: Seamus Delaney
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Semi Final
Ardfinnan, 16:30,Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Clonmel Commercials (ET). Must finish on day. Referee: Seanie Peters
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 17:30 Loughmore-Castleiney V Nenagh Éire Óg (ET). Must finish on day. Referee: Fergal Horgan
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
FBD Insurance County Minor (A) Hurling Championship Final
Holycross, 12:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Thurles Sarsfields. (ET) Must finish on day. Referee: Alan Tierney
FBD Insurance County Minor (B) Hurling Championship Final
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00, Arravale Rovers V Cahir or Moycarkey Borris (ET) Must finish on day. Referee: Noel Cosgrave
FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Cup Semi Final
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 13:30 Killenaule V Lorrha-Dorrha (ET). Referee: Mark Jordan
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Relegation Semi Final
New Inn, 14:00, Aherlow V Ardfinnan (ET) Must finish on day. Referee: Sean Lonergan
Sean Treacy Park, 14:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun (ET) Fixture Notes: Must finish on day. Referee: David Grogan
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 17:30 Drom-Inch V Kildangan (ET). Must finish on day. Referee: Michael Kennedy
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Relegation Semi Final
Cahir, 17:30, Cashel King Cormacs V Golden Kilfeacle or Fr Sheehy’s (ET). Must finish on day. Referee: Martin Doyle
