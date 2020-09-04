Action packed GAA weekend in Tipperary - Three county senior semi-finals down for decision

This is a huge weekend in Tipperary GAA circles as the county programme nears a conclusion.

Among the plethora of big games are three county senior semi-finals, one in football and two in hurling.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Cup Relegation Final

Leahy Park, Cashel, 14:00, Ballingarry V Sean Treacys (ET). Must finish on the day. Referee: Sean Everard

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final

Cahir, 13:00, Rockwell Rovers V Moyle Rovers (ET). Must finish on the day. Referee: Tom Loughnane

Clonmel 13:00 Fethard V Grangemockler Ballyneale (ET). Must finish on day. Referee: Brian Tyrrell

FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Cup Semi Final

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 13:30 Mullinahone V Newport. (ET). Must finish on the day. Referee: Seamus Delaney

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Semi Final

Ardfinnan, 16:30,Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Clonmel Commercials (ET). Must finish on day. Referee: Seanie Peters

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 17:30 Loughmore-Castleiney V Nenagh Éire Óg (ET). Must finish on day. Referee: Fergal Horgan

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

FBD Insurance County Minor (A) Hurling Championship Final

Holycross, 12:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Thurles Sarsfields. (ET) Must finish on day. Referee: Alan Tierney

FBD Insurance County Minor (B) Hurling Championship Final

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00, Arravale Rovers V Cahir or Moycarkey Borris (ET) Must finish on day. Referee: Noel Cosgrave

FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Cup Semi Final

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 13:30 Killenaule V Lorrha-Dorrha (ET). Referee: Mark Jordan

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Relegation Semi Final

New Inn, 14:00, Aherlow V Ardfinnan (ET) Must finish on day. Referee: Sean Lonergan

Sean Treacy Park, 14:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun (ET) Fixture Notes: Must finish on day. Referee: David Grogan

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 17:30 Drom-Inch V Kildangan (ET). Must finish on day. Referee: Michael Kennedy

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Relegation Semi Final

Cahir, 17:30, Cashel King Cormacs V Golden Kilfeacle or Fr Sheehy’s (ET). Must finish on day. Referee: Martin Doyle