Big weekend at Dundrum - who will get their hands on Philip Ryan's President's Prize

President Philip T Ryan, President’s Prize takes this weekend at County Tipperary Golf and Country Club (Dundrum) for the Ladies and Gents. This we have no doubt will be a very keen contest for all concerned, hoping to get their hands on the popular president’s prize.

Thomas Moras was the winner in 2019. Who will step up this year?

We wish our Philip the very best as he hosts the competition.

The President’s Prize will be a Stableford Competition off the white markers.

We wish everyone the best of luck and good golfing.