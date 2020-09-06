Cahir to Cashel Cycleway takes a step closer - Funding allocated

A motion by Cahir Councillor Andy Moloney that was carried from his time in the Clonmel district has come to fruition.

Funding has been allocated for the Cahir to Cashel cycleway which is a very welcome investment along the old N8.

Moloney has pushed for this for a number of years and this is starting to look like it will eventually happen. He says it will help with the health and fitness of the users but would be a welcome boost for New Inn village also.

Cllr Moloney also welcomed funding towards the resurfacing of the town of Cahir from the Square to the Cashel road and also the pedestrian crossing on the Clonmel road.

While these have been projects of the Cahir Councillor there was always a fear that they would not materialise due to the Covid funding restrictions.