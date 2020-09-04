Tipperary fire tragedy victim's funeral to take place in Roscrea this Saturday

The funeral is due to take place this Saturday of Patrick Coonan, who died tragically in a house fire last Monday.

Mr Coonan, formerly of St Conlon's Road, Nenagh, died after a fire broke out at his home in Cloncracken, Roscrea.

Mr Coonan taught English and history in Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea, until his retirement in 2015.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion; daughters Jenny and Emma; their partners Paul and Dylan; brothers John and Mike; brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, good neighbours and many friends.

Pat's funeral will leave Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Saturday morning at approximately 12.15pm and travel across by Antigen, out the old Dublin road, turn up short Corville and down past Coláiste Phobal School, down Gaol road, Carroll's Row, through Rosemary Square,down Abbey Street and on to Shannon Crematorium for strictly private cremation.

Family flowers only, please. House Strictly Private Please.