Children from school near Carrick-on-Suir donate Confirmation money to guide dogs charity

Children representing the 2020 6th class at Rathgormack National School pictured presenting a €250 cheque to Jill McElroy of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, who is with her dog Siofra.

Children from the class donated some of their Confirmation money to the charity. Students pictured are Leanne Sherlock, Millie Barraclough, Lauren Sherlock and Eilish Norris. The cheque was presented to Ms McElroy at Rathgormack Community & Hiking Centre. Picture Margueritte Kent.