Lough Derg RNLI assists two with engine failure on 27-foot cruiser

Whilst out on exercise on Sunday afternoon, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier to assist two people on a 27ft cruiser with engine failure, reported to be off Mountshannon Harbour.

The lifeboat, already on the water on a training exercise, responded immediately with helm Dom Sharkey, and crew Barry Morkan, Steve Smyth and Tom Hayes on board.

The wind was northwesterly, Force 3 to 4, and visibility was good.

On arrival at the reported location, the cruiser was not in sight, so Valentia Coast Guard made contact with the casualty vessel who reported that they had drifted to the east of the Scilly Islands and close to rocks. The lifeboat made way to the new location and was alongside at 2.02pm.

The lifeboat found both people safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

An RNLI volunteer was transferred to the casualty vessel where he quickly established that the cruiser had gearbox failure. He set up for a tow and the vessel, with her two passengers and an RNLI volunteer remaining on board, were taken to Mounshannon Harbour, where at 2.50pm, the vessel was safely tied alongside.

The RNLI lifeboat crew informed Valentia Coast Guard and returned to Dromineer Bay to complete their exercise.

Christine O’Malley, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI praised the casualties for calling for assistance early

"If you find yourself in trouble, please don’t delay in calling for help as weather conditions can change unexpectedly on the lake. If you are in danger or see someone in need of assistance, dial 112 or 999 and ask for marine rescue," she said.