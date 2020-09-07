The Great Pink Run returns for a 10th year this October

The Great Pink Run with Glanbia is back for the 10th year, this October 17 and 18, 2020, with the aim of raising funds to support Breast Cancer Ireland’s (BCI) pioneering research and awareness programmes. With Fitbit as silver sponsors, the event will be virtual this year, in recognition of social distancing protocols, with participants encouraged to run, walk or jog either a 5k or 10k, in their own local communities that weekend.

It is hoped that the event will attract thousands of women, men, and children from all over the island of Ireland, and further afield as this year’s virtual event aims to turn the globe pink. The circumference of the globe is 40,700 km and BCI are calling on as many as possible to register. Everyone who registers receives a commemorative 10th Anniversary Great Pink Run T-shirt and medal as well as a face mask and a personalised race bib.

Sporting legend, and Great Pink Run Patron, Sonia O’Sullivan, who has been involved for the past seven years will continue to support the event, along with her daughter Sophie. They will be joined by former international rugby player and pundit Shane Byrne, Irish rugby international Josh van der Flier, Virgin Media broadcaster and Breast Cancer Ireland Ambassador Elaine Crowley, as well as social media and TV personality James Patrice, his mother Veronica Butler and influencer, Niamh Cullen along with thousands of families and friends who have been impacted by the disease.

Over 45,000 people have taken part in the Great Pink Run since it began in 2011, raising over 2million euro which has helped support pioneering research fellowships across Ireland – ultimately aimed at developing new and more effective targeted therapies for patients diagnosed with breast cancer and fulfilling the charity’s mission to transform this disease, from often fatal, to a treatable illness that can be maintained long-term.

10,000 people took part last year alone in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, for the first time overseas in Diversey Harbor, Chicago and also in Kilkenny Castle Park, where the event was supported by Aut Even Hospital, who are once again on board as associate sponsors for a fourth year.

Breast Cancer Ireland aims to transform the landscape of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment through ongoing pioneering research that will ultimately transform this disease from often being fatal into a long-term treatable illness.

Registrations are now open at www.greatpinkrun.ie. The cost of registration is €15 plus the cost of post and packaging.